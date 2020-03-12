Formidable Asset Management LLC Invests $1.46 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $617,960,000 after buying an additional 57,433 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,174,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $511,702,000 after buying an additional 40,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $249,294,000 after buying an additional 137,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,530. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.16.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $246.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.89 and a 200-day moving average of $219.34. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.