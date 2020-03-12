Formidable Asset Management LLC Invests $2.65 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.8% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.76.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,194,683 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.31. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

