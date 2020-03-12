Formidable Asset Management LLC Invests $985,000 in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 17.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 20.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 407.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 31.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $89.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 30,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $3,533,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178,032 shares in the company, valued at $20,970,389.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,482 shares of company stock worth $8,204,351. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

