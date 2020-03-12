Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in 3M by 26.7% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 9,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $767,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 33.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 76,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,315 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 14.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $147.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.18. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $143.55 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

