Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,138 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

NYSE ABT opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $142.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $72.36 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,133 shares of company stock valued at $50,009,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

