Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,447 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 30,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $161.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.67. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.22 and a 1 year high of $174.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.75.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

