Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,830 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,724 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,799,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,368,000 after acquiring an additional 998,600 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,486,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,622,000 after acquiring an additional 822,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $208.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day moving average is $85.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

