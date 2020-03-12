Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,000. Intel accounts for 1.3% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. FIX boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.42.

Intel stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $230.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

