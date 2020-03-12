Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Public Storage by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 1,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Public Storage by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Public Storage by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $1,450,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus reduced their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.85.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $220.44 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $202.84 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.23 and a 200-day moving average of $228.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The firm had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

