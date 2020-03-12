Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.58 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

