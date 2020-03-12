Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Cubic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cubic by 400.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Cubic by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cubic alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUB. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUB opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.26. Cubic Co. has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.47 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Cubic Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.