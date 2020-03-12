Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes $2.27 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. General Mills makes up about 0.7% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,020,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in General Mills by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $52.87 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

