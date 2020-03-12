Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,623.83 ($21.36).

FDEV opened at GBX 1,216 ($16.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,303.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,174.03. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,452 ($19.10).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

