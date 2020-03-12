Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Frontier Developments from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,623.83 ($21.36).

Shares of Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,216 ($16.00) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00. The firm has a market cap of $474.10 million and a P/E ratio of 87.48. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,452 ($19.10). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,303.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,174.03.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

