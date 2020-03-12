Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Trading Up 5.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) rose 5.4% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.44, approximately 586,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 355,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Specifically, Director Ivo Jurek bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $66,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,148.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $769,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 165,400 shares of company stock worth $1,549,338. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

