General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1,449.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 148,556 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE GE opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.19.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.