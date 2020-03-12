Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Shares Purchased by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,548,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900,259 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear accounts for 2.6% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 8.32% of Gildan Activewear worth $489,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,489,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $250,680,000 after buying an additional 4,841,393 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,415,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,005 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,427,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,426,000 after acquiring an additional 773,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 6,540.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 663,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,619,000 after acquiring an additional 653,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIL. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Desjardins raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.85.

NYSE:GIL opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.06. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

