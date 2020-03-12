Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,589. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

