Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,586 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,586 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

VZ opened at $54.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $233.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

