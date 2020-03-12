Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $100.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.11 and a 52-week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

