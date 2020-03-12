Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,674 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,674 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 174.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 246,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after purchasing an additional 156,732 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.2% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 59,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 77.0% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 4,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average of $66.79. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

