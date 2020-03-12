Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€124.70” Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.70 ($145.00) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €117.23 ($136.32).

LEG stock opened at €104.15 ($121.10) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($114.53). The business’s 50-day moving average is €112.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is €105.91.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

