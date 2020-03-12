Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) PT Lowered to GBX 175 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HSTG has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hastings Group to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.39) price objective (down from GBX 190 ($2.50)) on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hastings Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 197 ($2.59).

LON:HSTG opened at GBX 144.30 ($1.90) on Monday. Hastings Group has a 12 month low of GBX 142.20 ($1.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Hastings Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. Hastings Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.94%.

In related news, insider Toby van der Meer purchased 31,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £50,069.39 ($65,863.44).

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

