Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €27.00 Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €22.30 ($25.93) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. freenet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.41 ($23.73).

Shares of FNTN opened at €16.91 ($19.66) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.84. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

