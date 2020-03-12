HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 1.12. XOMA has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XOMA will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 373,195 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,210,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in XOMA by 2,151.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 22,828 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in XOMA in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in XOMA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in XOMA by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

