Head to Head Comparison: CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) versus ENEVA S A/S (NYSE:ENEVY)

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) and ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and ENEVA S A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and ENEVA S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENTRAIS ELETRI/S N/A 25.76% 8.56% ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and ENEVA S A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CENTRAIS ELETRI/S $6.83 billion 1.23 $3.30 billion N/A N/A ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has higher revenue and earnings than ENEVA S A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, meaning that its share price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S beats ENEVA S A/S on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 71,684 kilometers of transmission lines and 6 power distributors that serve approximately 4.4 million consumers. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

ENEVA S A/S Company Profile

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

