Head-To-Head Comparison: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) versus AU Optronics (NASDAQ:AUOTY)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

NVIDIA pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. AU Optronics pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. NVIDIA pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AU Optronics pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NVIDIA has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NVIDIA and AU Optronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $10.92 billion 13.82 $2.80 billion $4.59 53.70 AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.30 -$641.00 million $0.34 8.32

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than AU Optronics. AU Optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NVIDIA and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 25.60% 26.08% 18.30% AU Optronics -7.12% -9.96% -4.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NVIDIA and AU Optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 2 8 29 0 2.69 AU Optronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

NVIDIA presently has a consensus target price of $274.58, suggesting a potential upside of 11.40%. Given NVIDIA’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NVIDIA is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Risk and Volatility

NVIDIA has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.9% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NVIDIA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NVIDIA beats AU Optronics on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The and Tegra Processor segment integrates an entire computer onto a single chip, and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. The company was founded by Jen-Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in January 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Energy segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also sells and leases content management system and hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction for environmental protection and related project management; manufactures and sells TV sets, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as automotive parts; precision metal parts, precision plastic parts, and motorized treadmills; and develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

