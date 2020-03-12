Head-To-Head Comparison: Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) and The Western Union (OTCMKTS:WU)

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) and The Western Union (NYSE:WU) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and The Western Union’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.56 million N/A N/A The Western Union $5.29 billion 1.70 $1.06 billion $1.73 12.56

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Protagenic Therapeutics and The Western Union, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A The Western Union 6 6 1 0 1.62

The Western Union has a consensus target price of $24.46, indicating a potential upside of 12.56%. Given The Western Union’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Western Union is more favorable than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -7.11, suggesting that its stock price is 811% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Western Union has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and The Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -448.47% The Western Union 20.00% -737.30% 8.25%

Summary

The Western Union beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is PT00114, which is in clinical proof-of-concept studies for the treatment-resistant depression and/or post-traumatic stress disorder. The company is based in New York, New York.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. The company also facilitates bill payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. It serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

