Head-To-Head Comparison: Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Tenable alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tenable and Domo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 0 3 5 0 2.63 Domo 0 2 4 0 2.67

Tenable presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.21%. Domo has a consensus price target of $26.17, suggesting a potential upside of 112.91%. Given Domo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Domo is more favorable than Tenable.

Profitability

This table compares Tenable and Domo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable -27.92% -71.06% -16.43% Domo -75.42% -1,396.92% -49.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenable and Domo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $354.59 million 5.75 -$99.01 million ($0.87) -23.57 Domo $142.46 million 2.40 -$154.31 million ($9.43) -1.30

Tenable has higher revenue and earnings than Domo. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Domo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of Tenable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Tenable shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Domo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tenable has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domo has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tenable beats Domo on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. It offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology (IT) assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern IT assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of Things and operational technology assets; and Tenable.sc, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment, as well as Industrial Security. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.