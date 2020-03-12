Head-To-Head Contrast: MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) versus Pinduoduo (OTCMKTS:PDD)

MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Pinduoduo shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of MoneyOnMobile shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MoneyOnMobile and Pinduoduo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyOnMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinduoduo 2 3 8 0 2.46

Pinduoduo has a consensus target price of $37.16, indicating a potential upside of 5.99%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than MoneyOnMobile.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and Pinduoduo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyOnMobile $4.26 million 0.01 -$9.68 million N/A N/A Pinduoduo $1.91 billion 20.47 -$1.49 billion ($2.00) -17.53

MoneyOnMobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinduoduo.

Risk & Volatility

MoneyOnMobile has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and Pinduoduo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A Pinduoduo -30.59% -32.14% -14.42%

Summary

Pinduoduo beats MoneyOnMobile on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyOnMobile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. provides digital payment services in India. The company offers MoneyOnMobile, a mobile electronic wallet service used to pay for goods and services from a mobile phone, as well as for other financial transactions. It also allows consumers to deposit funds into their mobile wallet, as well as allows them to make payments for utilities and transfer currency to other consumers using text-messaging and mobile application technology. In addition, the company offers accident insurance products; and digital gift cards that allow consumers to make online purchases at various e-commerce vendors. As of March 31, 2017, its agent network comprised approximately 330,000 retail locations. The company was formerly known as Calpian, Inc. and changed its name to MoneyOnMobile, Inc. in August 2016. MoneyOnMobile, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

