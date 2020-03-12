Head to Head Contrast: Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) and Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Piper Sandler Companies and Siebert Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Siebert Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Piper Sandler Companies presently has a consensus target price of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.92%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Siebert Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siebert Financial has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Siebert Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 0.91 $111.71 million $7.36 7.26 Siebert Financial $30.04 million 6.38 $11.96 million N/A N/A

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Siebert Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Siebert Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.6% of Siebert Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Siebert Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 12.86% 13.83% 7.78% Siebert Financial 31.17% 45.20% 39.12%

Summary

Siebert Financial beats Piper Sandler Companies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also provides public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, this segment offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and engages in trading activities. Further, it is involved in the merchant banking activities, which comprise equity investments in private companies, private equity funds, and other firm investments; and operates alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living areas. The company's Asset Management segment provides asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. It also self-directed retirement accounts; and custodial services, as well as lends customers a portion of the market value of certain securities held in the customer's account. In addition, the company provides data technology platform that offers services, such as email and messaging, market data systems and third party trading systems, business productivity tools, and customer relationship management systems. Further, it offers a Robo-Advisor that provides clients with an automated wealth management solution; and various insurance products, such as fixed annuities and property and casualty insurance. Siebert Financial Corp. maintains 12 retail discount brokerage offices. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

