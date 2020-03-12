Head to Head Review: OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) vs. Waitr (OTCMKTS:WTRH)

OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of OmniComm Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Waitr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OmniComm Systems and Waitr’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniComm Systems $27.10 million 2.44 $3.69 million N/A N/A Waitr $69.27 million 0.40 -$34.31 million ($2.18) -0.17

OmniComm Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Waitr.

Profitability

This table compares OmniComm Systems and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniComm Systems -2.67% -13.18% -6.95% Waitr -168.78% -48.18% -25.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OmniComm Systems and Waitr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Waitr 0 3 3 0 2.50

Waitr has a consensus target price of $7.11, indicating a potential upside of 1,852.07%. Given Waitr’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waitr is more favorable than OmniComm Systems.

Summary

OmniComm Systems beats Waitr on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OmniComm Systems

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers Acuity, a clinical data aggregation and analytics platform that provides actionable insights into quality, risk, and performance of various aspects of clinical trials in real time. Further, the company provides consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and related support services. It sells its products through a direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc. provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

