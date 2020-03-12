Heather S. Ace Sells 7,885 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Heather S. Ace sold 7,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $2,126,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $252.42 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.94 and a 200-day moving average of $206.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

