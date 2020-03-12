HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLLGY opened at $17.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $28.16.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.