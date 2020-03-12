Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €86.58 ($100.67).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

HEN3 opened at €74.52 ($86.65) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($150.76). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €91.95.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.