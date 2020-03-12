Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $212.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.40. The company has a market capitalization of $246.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.57 and a 52-week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.35.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,400 shares of company stock worth $29,073,061. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

