HOYA (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on HOYA in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get HOYA alerts:

HRGLF stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. HOYA has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $31.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37.

About HOYA

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.