HSBC Lowers BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Price Target to GBX 135

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its price target cut by analysts at HSBC from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 135 ($1.78) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the communications services company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 157 ($2.07) to GBX 146 ($1.92) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 210.50 ($2.77).

BT Group – CLASS A stock opened at GBX 119.54 ($1.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 178.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53. BT Group – CLASS A has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127.66 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 231.50 ($3.05).

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Simon Lowth acquired 106,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

