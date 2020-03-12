Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) PT Lowered to GBX 1,700

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.74% from the company’s previous close.

IMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Imperial Brands to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,273.50 ($29.91).

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,373.80 ($18.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 1,527.40 ($20.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,673 ($35.16). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,789.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,859.52.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Oliver Tant purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,827 ($24.03) per share, for a total transaction of £40,194 ($52,872.93). Also, insider Jon Stanton purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,865 ($24.53) per share, with a total value of £27,975 ($36,799.53).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

