Imperial Capital Cuts ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target to $10.00

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its target price cut by Imperial Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADT. ValuEngine cut ADT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays cut ADT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut ADT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.96. ADT has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that ADT will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. ADT’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in ADT by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

