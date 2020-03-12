Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

ILPT stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.77 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 22.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,271,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after buying an additional 441,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,774,000 after buying an additional 359,581 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $7,643,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after buying an additional 301,400 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $5,117,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.