Informa (LON:INF) Given New GBX 885 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Informa (LON:INF) had its price objective lowered by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 885 ($11.64) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital raised shares of Informa to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 869 ($11.43) to GBX 873 ($11.48) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 831.50 ($10.94).

Get Informa alerts:

INF stock opened at GBX 528.60 ($6.95) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 558.80 ($7.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 743 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 799.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion and a PE ratio of 21.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.95 ($0.21) per share. This is a boost from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.91%.

In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total transaction of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.