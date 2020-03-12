Informa (LON:INF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Shore Capital

Informa (LON:INF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

INF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Informa from GBX 869 ($11.43) to GBX 873 ($11.48) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC lowered their target price on Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Informa from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 831.50 ($10.94).

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 528.60 ($6.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 743 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 799.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 558.80 ($7.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85).

In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total value of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

