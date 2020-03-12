Informa (LON:INF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INF. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Informa to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 769 ($10.12) to GBX 744 ($9.79) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Informa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Informa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 831.50 ($10.94).

Get Informa alerts:

INF stock opened at GBX 528.60 ($6.95) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 743 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 799.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 558.80 ($7.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.93.

In related news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total transaction of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.