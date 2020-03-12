Insider Buying: FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Acquires $393,944.44 in Stock

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin bought 195,022 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $393,944.44.

Shares of FPAY stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 million, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.27. FlexShopper Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.46 million for the quarter. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FPAY. ValuEngine lowered FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 84,559 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 168,593 shares during the period. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

