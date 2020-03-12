Insider Buying: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Director Buys $498,750.00 in Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Director Ted R. Antenucci bought 15,625 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,329.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HPP stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 102.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $38.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.22 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPP. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

