Insider Buying: Link Administration Holdings Ltd (ASX:LNK) Insider Purchases A$440,000.00 in Stock

Link Administration Holdings Ltd (ASX:LNK) insider Michael Carapiet purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.40 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of A$440,000.00 ($312,056.74).

Link Administration stock opened at A$3.63 ($2.57) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$5.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.08. Link Administration Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of A$4.50 ($3.19) and a 52-week high of A$7.90 ($5.60).

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Link Administration’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

About Link Administration

Link Administration Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled administration solutions to companies, large asset owners, and trustees in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Fund Administration; Corporate Markets; Technology and Innovation; and Link Asset Services.

