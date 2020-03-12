Insider Buying: Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Director Acquires $3,570,000.00 in Stock

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Director James A. Attwood, Jr. acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00.

NLSN opened at $15.42 on Thursday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,971,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,330,000 after buying an additional 9,629,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,867,000 after buying an additional 287,901 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,888,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,841,000 after buying an additional 1,609,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,234,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,562,000 after buying an additional 374,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,691,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,634,000 after buying an additional 3,792,233 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.