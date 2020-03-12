Insider Selling: 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $651,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,645,043.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.19. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.40) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foresite Capital Management I LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,699,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,049,000 after buying an additional 385,217 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $84,535,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 978,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,597,000 after buying an additional 679,482 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after buying an additional 177,804 shares during the period.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

