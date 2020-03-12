Insider Selling: Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Sunil Dhaliwal sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. Fastly Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -21.81.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Fastly by 1,367.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 114,899 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $814,000. 26.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

